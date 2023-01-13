ELIZABETHTON - Cathy Lee Nave McGinnis, 72, Elizabethton, passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023 in the Johnson City Medical Center. She was born March 17, 1950 in Carter County, to the late Arthur & Betty Smith Nave. Cathy was a graduate of Unaka High School. She was a retired Administrative Aide at East Tennessee State University. She loved gardening and loved to decorate. She was an active member of Riverview Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother: Christopher Nave.

Survivors include her husband of 53 years: Danny McGinnis. A Daughter: Karie McGinnis. A Grandson: Christopher Cobb. Two Sisters: Marsha Greenwell and Cynthia (Sister) Taylor. One Aunt: Joann Cable, One Uncle: Terry Smith. Several nieces, nephews and cousins.