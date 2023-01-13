ELIZABETHTON - Cathy Lee Nave McGinnis, 72, Elizabethton, passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023 in the Johnson City Medical Center. She was born March 17, 1950 in Carter County, to the late Arthur & Betty Smith Nave. Cathy was a graduate of Unaka High School. She was a retired Administrative Aide at East Tennessee State University. She loved gardening and loved to decorate. She was an active member of Riverview Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother: Christopher Nave.
Survivors include her husband of 53 years: Danny McGinnis. A Daughter: Karie McGinnis. A Grandson: Christopher Cobb. Two Sisters: Marsha Greenwell and Cynthia (Sister) Taylor. One Aunt: Joann Cable, One Uncle: Terry Smith. Several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Graveside Service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 18, 2023 in the Mountain Home National Cemetery (Historic Section). Her husband, Danny will do the eulogy. Active Pallbearers will be Adam Taylor, Brent Taylor, Jeremy Cooper, Joseph Greenwell, Pat McGinnis and Wes Johnson. Honorary Pallbearers will be Christopher Cobb, Jerry Proffitt, Theron Johnson, Eddie Taylor, Melvin Oliver, Mike Nidiffer, Greg Nidiffer, and Rick Elliott. The family would like to express a special thank you to the Nursing Staff of the 6400 Wing, Johnson City Medical Center, especially Jo Abla and Jasmin Ajanovic and Tarik Ajonovie. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her memory to the Riverview Baptist Church, 1419 Broad Street, Elizabethton, Tenn. 37643. Friends may register their presence at the funeral home Wednesday 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Family and friends will assemble at the cemetery at 12:50 p.m. Wednesday. Condolences may be sent to the family at our website www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
