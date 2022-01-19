BLUFF CITY - Cathy Jean Whisenhunt Lady, 66, of Bluff City, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, January 16, 2022. She was born in Johnson City and was the daughter of the late Cart and Sarah Lunsford Whisenhunt.
In addition to her parents, Cathy was preceded in death by her son, Michael Wishon, and her sisters: Lois Campbell and Ina Whisenhunt.
Cathy was co-owner of Lady Equipment Company along with her husband Stan.
Those left to cherish memories of Cathy include her loving husband of 40 years, Stan Lady, her daughter, Tasha Lady, son Ralph Edward Wishon, Jr., grandchildren: Nicholas Evans Wishon, Nolan Ray Wishon; sisters: Betty Bright, and Lily Graybeal; brother, William Evans, several nieces and nephews.
The family will greet friends to share memories on Friday, January 21, 2022 from 11:00 am until a celebration of Cathy’s life at 1:00 pm at Oakley-Cook Funeral Home and Crematory with Pastor Bill Christian and Pastor Wayne Cole officiating. A Committal service will be held at Shipley Cemetery following the service at the funeral home. Eric Hicks, Phil Cross, Tony Clay, Ben Mason, Gary Carrier, and Gregory Jr. Mason will serve as pallbearers.
Oakley-Cook Funeral Home and Crematory, 2223 Volunteer Parkway, Bristol, TN 37620 (423-764-7123) is honored to serve the Lady family during this difficult time.