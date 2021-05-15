Born October 19, 1950-Died May 11, 2021
Cathy Butler, age 70, entered into eternal peace to join her parents, Paul and Helen Arnold, who proceeded her in death.
A Kingsport native, Cathy was an honor’s graduate of Dobyns Bennett High School class of 1968. Cathy married her high school sweetheart, David, in 1969, becoming an Air Force wife, and travelled the country at his side. Cathy always spoke of this time with great fondness and was proud of her husband’s Air Force service.
Professionally, Cathy worked at Bennett & Edwards Insurance, Eastman and the Department of Veteran Affairs for many years before she landed her dream job at James H. Quillen Forensics Center. She was exceptionally smart and excelled at her work. She took extra care to speak with families and help them through very difficult times. She was well respected amongst her peers and made a lasting impact on her co-workers.
She had a passion for reading and was particularly fond of true crime and detective novels. She enjoyed spending time with her husband of 52 years, gardening, watching movies and eating-as anyone who knew her could attest! She had a wicked sense of humor and loved to laugh with you until she cried. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her husband, David Butler of Jonesborough; Daughter, Carey Deyton and husband, Micah Deyton of Jonesborough; Sister, Paula Arnold of Kingsport; Brother, Richard Arnold of Rogersville and wife, Mary O’Dell Arnold; Adored grandchildren Wyatt and Sydney Deyton; Niece, Chauncey Arnold of Los Angeles, CA and Nephew, JP Arnold of Irvine, CA Many cousins, and friends, including her very special friend, Nancy Snyder; As well as many fur buddies.
It was Cathy’s wish to be cremated and laid to rest above her beloved horse, Al. The family will have a private service at a later date.
The family wishes to give thanks to Amedysis Hospice of Elizabethton for their invaluable help and support during this challenging time.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Cathy’s name to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
