GRAY - Cathy Ann Young, 56, Gray, passed away Sunday, February 14, 2021 in Johnson City . She was born March 27, 1964 in Baltimore, Maryland. She lived her entire life in Tennessee Cathy was a Cosmetologist and Ordained Minister. She traveled and preached. She was preceded in death by her father: Leo Max Young. She was an amazing mother, grandmother ,teacher and mentor you truly loved, were truly compassionate, and will be truly missed.
Survivors include her children: Tessarai Lee Hughes and her fiance’ Charles McKitrick, Chazz Alden Hughes & wife Nakima, Chani Nyoka Lewis and Mamie Elizabeth Raquel Hilton. Her Mother: Mamie Fay Lumpkins Young. Five Grandchildren: Stokes Leo Powers, Jasper Victor Powers, Keegan Lee Collier, Ezra Lee Skinner and River Mae Hughes. Her Brother; Dr. Victor Clay Young. Two Sisters: Lynda Lee Laws and Donna Michelle Ramirez
Graveside Service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 20, 2021 in the Family Cemetery (Burbank) with Pastor Tony Marshall and Dr. Victor Young officiating. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. A special Thank you to all the Gypsies and Cathys family. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com. Family and friends will assemble at the cemetery at 9:50 a.m. Saturday.
