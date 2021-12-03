ELIZABETHTON - Cathy Ann Hardin McBane, 64, Elizabethton, passed away Friday, November 26, 2021 in the Life Carter Center of Elizabethton. She was a native of Carter County, born July 26, 1957. Cathy was a graduate of Unaka High School and Milligan College with a degree in Education. She was a School Teacher and also worked at Greene Valley. She was a member of Unaka Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her father; John Elwayne Hardin who passed away October 25, 1983.
Survivors include her mother: Ann Renfro Hardin. Also, several cousins.
Graveside Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 4, 2021 in the Blevins Cemetery with the Rev. Walker Roberson officiating. Burial will follow the service. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Family and friends will assemble at the cemetery at 1:50 p.m. Saturday. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Hardin family