JOHNSON CITY - Catheryn Bacon, 82, Johnson City, passed away Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at Johnson City Medical Center.
Catheryn was born in Washington County, TN to the late Andrew and Axie Minga.
Catheryn was a member of First Christian Church and attended for many years. She worked for Hamilton Bank for 8 years and retired from ETSU after 36 years in the accounts payable department.
In addition to her parents, Catheryn was preceded in death by: her husband of 53 years, Gordon Bacon; one daughter, Karen Bacon Barnette; one brother, Ronnie Minga; and one brother-in-law, Howard Torbett.
Survivors include: her twin sister, Carolyn Torbett; three grandchildren, Jordan, Joshua and Jessica Barnette; two great grandchildren, Charles and Henry Barnette; one niece, Tammy Campbell; and one nephew, John Minga.
A private service was held for Catheryn at Monte Vista Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter, 3411 N. Roan St., Johnson City, TN 37601.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Bacon family via www.morrisbaker.com.