JOHNSON CITY - Catherine Elizabeth Morris, 82, Johnson City passed away Monday, February 21, 2022 in the Agape Health Care Center. She was a native and lifelong resident of Washington County and was a daughter of the late William Neal Hankal and Lula Laws Hankal. Mrs. Morris was a member of the Elizabethton Church of Christ. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Morris in 2005 and a sister, Virginia Belle Hankal.
Survivors include her children, Rhonda Tipton and her husband, Ronald of Johnson City, Freida Williams and her husband, David of Jacksboro, TN and Wayne Morris of Johnson City; a brother, William “Bill” Hankal of Johnson City; grandchildren, Dakota Williams, Courtney Cordes, Wayne Morris Jr., Abigail Henley, Elizabeth Simko, Logan Tipton and Lucas Tipton; a great-grandson, Nash Williams; also several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 PM Friday, February 25, 2022 at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Pallbearers will be selected from the family and friends. For those attending this service you are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:50 PM.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Morris family. 423-928-2245