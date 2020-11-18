JOHNSON CITY - Casey Shipley, 40, Johnson City, died unexpectedly Monday, November 16, 2020, at the Johnson City Medical Center.
Casey was a native and lifelong resident of Johnson City. He was the son of Pamela Huckaba McCurry and the late Jackie Shipley.
Casey was a 1999 graduate of Happy Valley High School and received his Associates Degree in Electrical Engineering from Northeast State Community College.
He led the Automation and Electrical sales team at Associated Control and Supply, where he had a God given talent in his field and was well liked by his customers.
Casey was Baptized at Cedar Grove Baptist Church and had been attending Boones Creek Baptist Church.
He enjoyed golf and attending or being involved in his three kids activities.
In addition to his father, Casey was preceded in death by his sister, Chanda Shipley, his paternal grandparents, John and Peggy Shipley, and his maternal grandparents, Ben and Jewell Huckaba.
He is survived by his wife, Shawnta Eaton Shipley; mother and step-father, Pam and Kenneth McCurry, Johnson City; three children, Trista, Bryson and Hayden Shipley, all of the home; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
The funeral service for Casey will be conducted Saturday, November 21, 2020, at 1:00 P.M., from the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, with Rev. Jason Royston, officiating.
Graveside committal service and interment will follow in Monte Vista Memorial Park. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family will receive friends Saturday from 11:00-1:00 P.M. in the East Parlor of the funeral home.
Family and friends planning to attend are requested to wear protective face masks and practice social distancing.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.appfh.net.
Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City, TN, 37601, is serving the Shipley family. (928-6111)