ERWIN - Carter Stockton, age 89, of Erwin, passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022. A native of Erwin, Carter is a son of the late Hubert and Mindy (Tipton) Stockton. He was a member of Erwin Church of Christ and was a Pipefitter by trade. Carter loved his grandchildren and dog. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and making a good trade. In addition to his parents, Carter is preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Betty Lillian (Tipton) Stockton and his daughter, Cathy Jo Buck.
Carter Stockton has left behind to cherish his memory: son, Terry L. Stockton and significant other, Judith N. Jones; 6 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Carter Stockton in a funeral service to be held at 12:00 pm on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at Erwin Church of Christ. Minister Jeff Winters will officiate. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 11:00 am on Tuesday and will continue until service time at Erwin Church of Christ. A committal service will be held in Evergreen Cemetery following the funeral. Those attending the committal service should meet at Erwin Church of Christ by 12:00 pm on Tuesday to go in procession to the cemetery. Serving as active pallbearers will be: Chris Stockton, Terry Hensley, Michael Peterson and Aaron Peterson.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin. These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of Carter Stockton through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N Main Ave., Erwin, TN 37650. (423) 743-9187