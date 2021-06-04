ELIZABETHTON - Carter Edward “Eddie” Honeycutt, Sr., 74, Elizabethton, passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021, at his residence. He was born April 28, 1947, in Elizabethton to the late Wallin Honeycutt and Lillian Elizabeth Hopkins Honeycutt. Eddie was a graduate of Happy Valley High School and attended Herman Robinson Vocational Training Center. He served in the United States Marine Corps. He was employed by the United States Post Office for 38 years where he was a Supervisor and former Post Master. Eddie was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was of the Baptist Faith. Eddie was a member of Watauga Masonic Lodge.
Surviovrs include his wife: Donna Hughes Honeycutt. His Children: Carter Honeycutt, Jr & wife Suzanne and Daughter April Elizabeth Hardin. A Stepdaughter: Stephanie McKinney. His Grandchildren: Jordan Kennedy, Alexa Kennedy, Emma Honeycutt, Carter Beth Honeycutt, Haley Cretsinger and Austin Wright Whitney Murray, Ty Hartman, Colin Thomas Booth and Adalyn Katherine Poyner. His Great Grandchildren: Jackson Chambers and Jesup Osborne. His uncles and aunt who were like brothers and sister to him: Curtis Hopkins, Louis Hopkins, Sam Hopkins and Kay Hopkins. His Father-in-law: Bob Hughes, His Sisters-In-Law: Kim Eggers, Bobbie Jo and Darrell Hardin and Wendy Mathis.
Graveside Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, June 7, 2021, in Happy Valley Memorial Park with Mr. Larry Jeffers officiating. Active Pallbearers who are requested to assemble at the funeral home at 1:20 p.m. Monday at the funeral home will be: April Hardin, Carter Honeycutt, Haley Cretsinger, Suzanne Honeycutt, Matt Simerly, Larry Jeffers, Austin Wright and Ronnie Moody. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jerry Simpson, Connie Verran, Mack Cooke, Dan Flowler, Steve Honeycutt, Jeff Blevins and all his hunting and fishing buddies. Military Honors will be provided by the VFW Post 2108. Friends may register their presence Sunday afternoon or Monday morning at the funeral home. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 1:20 p.m. Monday to go in procession to the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
