Carson Thatcher Davenport, age 29, left this earth to receive his heavenly reward April 26, 2023, of an aneurysm. His death was sudden and has saddened the hearts of his family although we are joyful to know where he went. Carson, like all of us, had flaws, but each was covered by his caring, compassionate heart. His beautiful smile and somewhat odd sense of humor had a way of bringing peace and laughter to a room. His adoring love for his wife and daughters was an example of how we should love each other! He is survived by his loving wife, Haleigh Danielle Davenport; daughters, Lillian Parker, Amelia Kay and Isla Jane; mother, Ginger Thatcher and Jim Campbell; father, Kevin Davenport and Sandy Peterson; Mimi, Brenda White and Jerry Pirtle; aunt, Tammy Shoemaker. He was preceded in death by grandfathers, Jimmie Thatcher, Hugh Davenport; grandmother, Pat Davenport. The family would appreciate your prayers during this tough time. Carson finally found the peace his heart longed for. Go rest young man. You now know the answer to the mystery. We know where you'll be, in our hearts. See ya when we get there! Family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 PM Monday, May 1, 2023, at Smith Trinity Chapel. Celebration of Life will follow at 7:00 PM with Derek Bryant officiating. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com