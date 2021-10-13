Carson Dillard Reed, 21, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Sunday, October 10th, 2021. He was a great son, brother, grandson, uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend. He grew up in both Jonesborough and Johnson City, TN where he was a superb ball player and graduate of Science Hill High School. He continued his education at Bryan College on a baseball scholarship then decided to pursue pre-pharmacy at Northeast State Community College in the fall of 2021. He was employed by Reed Pharmacy and was honorably the lead Pharmacy Technician.
Carson was loved by all. He loved being outdoors, in the mountains, and singing karaoke, but most importantly, he loved telling people about God and how much He loves us all. He continuously showed how we should all love one another and had a contagious laugh and sense of humor.
Carson was preceded in death by his grandfather, Russell D. Reed, great-grandparents Clifford Reed and Bessie Bacon, and aunt Mailan Reed.
He is survived by his mother Mailee Reed and fiancé Troy Baker, brother Cameron Cook and wife Monica Cook (Milahnia and Hazel), sister Caitlin Lindsay and husband Ryan Lindsay (Rylin and Portlyn), brother Christopher Lodge, grandmother Nguyen Thuong Thi “Maily” Reed, Aunt and Uncles Dr. Mailien and Mike Rogers (Meryck), Mylinh and Barry Dockery (Victoria and Carl), Steve Reed (Emiley, Audrey, and Ivie) and Phillip Reed, PharmD and Holly Reed (Cash, Skye, and Knox).
The family will receive friends Saturday, October 16, 2021 from 11:00AM until 1:00PM at Monte Vista Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1:00PM with Pastor Greg Salyer and Pastor Rich Murray officiating. Special guest of honor Brenda Davis will be singing. Eulogies will be read by his siblings, Cameron Cook and Caitlin Lindsay, and Uncle Phillip Reed. Committal Service and Interment will follow in the Garden of the Cross at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Cameron Cook, Steve Reed, Phillip Reed, Meryck Rogers, Ryan Lindsay, Mike Rogers, Mason Baker, Ben Grable, Josh Francisco, and Nick Ferrell. A celebration of life will be held at Southwestern Baptist Church outdoor pavilion for close family and friends following the burial.
Due to COVID-19, for everyone’s protection, all visitors are required to wear a mask.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the Reed family by visiting www.montevistafunerals.com.
Arrangements especially for Mr. Carson Dillard Reed and his family have been made through Monte Vista Funeral Home & Memorial Park, 1900 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN; 423-282-2631.