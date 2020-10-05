Carroll Sue Holland passed away at Johnson City Medical Center on September 30, 2020, at the age of 58. Carroll lived a fulfilling life as a loving and compassionate caregiver with Home Instead Senior Care. She will be greatly missed for her infectious smile and immense passion for caring for others. Carroll leaves behind a son, Jamie (Ashton) Holland and a multitude of friends, colleagues and clients. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alzheimer’s of Tennessee in her honor. Services will be announced at a later date.
Memories and condolences can be shared at www.mtnempirecbs.com. Mountain Empire Cremation and Burial Services, 125 East Jackson Blvd. Suite 3 Jonesborough TN, 37659, 423-547-0379 is honored to be serving the Wolfe Family. The Obituary was written in loving memory by her family.