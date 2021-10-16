ELIZABETHTON - Carroll Lyons Shepard, age 80, of Elizabethton went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Sycamore Shoals Hospital. Carroll was born in Johnson City to the late Charles Ervin and Mary Sligar Shepard. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Vivian Humphreys Shepard; second wife, Patsy Hux Shepard and two brothers, Kenneth Shepard and Randy Shepard.
Carroll was a member of “C” Street Church of Christ and he preached at Roan Mountain and Blountville Churches of Christ. He retired from Eastman Chemical Company. Fishing, working on cars and his dogs are the things he enjoyed the most.
Those left to cherish his memory include his sons, Timothy Shepard of Johnson City and Anthony Shepard (Sherry) of Tabor City, NC; grandson, Matthew Shepard (Chelsea) of Jonesborough; step children, Lisa Hayes (Charlie) of Elizabethton and Lee Lyons of Elizabethton; step grandchildren, Tasha Morrell, Charlie Hayes III and Casey Hayes all of Elizabethton; brothers, Sherrell Shepard (Jan) of Gray and Roger Shepard (June) of Elizabethton; sisters, Dawn Cox, Yvonne Leonard and Ann Cunningham all of Johnson City.
A service to honor the life of Carroll Lyons Shepard will be conducted at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Mr. Eddy Craft, Minister and Mr. Todd Houston, Minister officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm in the Riverside Chapel at the funeral home or at the residence at other times.
The graveside service and interment will be conducted at 1:00 pm Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at Happy Valley Memorial park. Pallbearers will be George Ellis, Steve Roberts, Dale Fair, Ken Burrow, Rocky Maines and Rod Campbell. Everyone will meet at the funeral home at 12:15 pm on Wednesday to go in procession to the cemetery.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to Carter County Humane Society, 135 Sycamore Shoal Drive, Elizabethton, TN 37643.
Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton is honored to serve the Shepard family. Office 423-542-2232, service information line, 423-543-4917.