JONESBOROUGH - Carroll E. Dillon, 79, of Jonesborough TN, passed away on Tuesday, October 19, 2021. The son of William (Ed) and Lillie Ann Dillon. Carroll was born in Galax, VA.
Carroll leaves behind to cherish his memory; his wife Debbie Dillon, Children; DeAnna (Chris) Hughes, Kevin Dillon, Justin Davis; four Grandchildren and one great grandchild. Siblings: Betty Robinson & Robert Lee Dillon.
He was preceded in death by brothers: John (Mack) Dillon, William (Bill) Dillon, Roger Dillon. Sisters; Mary Ellen Leonard, Maxine Morris.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter.
The family will receive friends on Saturday October 23, 2021 from 2-4 at the family home in Jonesborough, TN.