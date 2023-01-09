PINEY FLATS - Carrie Belle Cole Mellons, 96, of Piney Flats, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023, at The Waters of Bristol.
She was born in Piney Flats in 1926 and resided there most of her life.
She was an excellent gardener and crocheter, making Christmas tree ornaments and prayer shawls. Carrie was a faithful member of Edgefield United Methodist Church and a member of the Ladies Bible Class and the Women’s Society. She was retired from North Side Elementary School where she was the cafeteria manager.
Carrie was preceded in death by her parents Pansy (Goforth) and Elbert Cole as well as her husband, George H. Mellons; brothers, George Cole, Earl Cole; granddaughter, Lori Elliott; sons-in-law, Sam Elliott and David Wilkinson.
She is survived by daughters; Janet Elliott, Pansy Wilkinson and Dolores Chapman and her husband Rome Chapman; grandchildren, Christy PeterPaul, Brian Chapman and his wife Heather and Adam Chapman and his wife Emily ; great-granddaughters, Emily Hall, Ambria Turner and Krisalyn Elliott; great grandson, Joseph PeterPaul.
The family of Carrie Belle Cole Mellons will receive friends from 12:30 to 2:15 PM Wednesday, January 11, 2023, in the Edgefield United Methodist Church. The funeral service will follow at 2:30 PM with Pastor Estel Williams and Pastor Mike Berry officiating. The graveside committal service will follow in the Edgefield United Methodist Church Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Brian Chapman, Adam Chapman, Mike Berry, Bill Smith, Johnny Smith and Javelle Turner. Honorary pallbearers will be Rome Chapman, Bob Hudson and John Weaver.
The Mellons family would like to give a special thanks to Avalon Hospice for their loving care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Sew Happy Quilters of Edgefield United Methodist Church, 745 N. Pickens Bridge Rd. Piney Flats.
Memories and condolences may be shared at ww.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 (423) 610-7171 is honored to serve the Mellons family.
