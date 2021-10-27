ERWIN - Carrie Ann (Miller) Tolley, age 66, of Erwin, passed away on Friday, October 22, 2021 at Johnson City Medical Center. A native of Erwin, Carrie is the daughter of the late Reverend J. B. and Roxie Hilton Miller. In addition to her parents, Carrie is preceded in death by three sisters: Nora Miller, Stella Broyles and Rosie Johnson; three brothers: Joe Miller, Jimmy Miller and Dewey Miller.
Carrie Ann (Miller) Tolley has left behind to cherish her memory:
Son: Kevin Craig Tolley and wife, Odessa; Husband of 34 years: Roy Tolley; Granddaughters: Sierra Jordon and husband, Jacob, Ariyah Tolley; Grandsons: Isaac Snapp, Elijah Snapp, Rain Tolley, Sage Tolley; Great-grandsons: Zeke Byrd, Harry Kimbrough, Frankie Kimbrough, Arthur Kimbrough; Brothers: Bobby Miller, Rusty Miller; Special friend and helper: Linda Sliger.
The family would like to offer special thanks to the staff of the Cancer Center.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Carrie Ann (Miller) Tolley in a committal service to be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, October 29, 2021 in Bumpus Cove Cemetery. Reverend Gary Whitehead will officiate. Those attending should meet at Bumpus Cove Cemetery by 1:50 pm on Friday for the service. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will be held from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Thursday, October 28, 2021in the chapel at Valley Funeral Home.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin. These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of Carrie Ann (Miller) Tolley through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.