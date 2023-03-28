JOHNSON CITY - Carolyn White Goodman Horrell, 86, of Johnson City, passed away on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.
She was a native of Johnson City, and a daughter of the late Howard Wiley White and Pearl Copas White.
Carolyn was a graduate of Science Hill High School. She also earned her BS in music at ETSU and later her master’s in library science from Emory University.
She taught Music to the students of Bluff City Elementary and then Fairmont Elementary before beginning work as the school’s librarian. She also worked as a library instructor at various schools in Atlanta, GA and Asheville, NC.
Carolyn remained active in church throughout her life. She was a member of Central Baptist Church, as well as the Church at Wieuca (formerly Wieuca Road Baptist Church) in Atlanta, and the First Baptist Church of Asheville, NC.
Music was her greatest joy, and Carolyn always loved to sing in the choir. She enjoyed spending time reading and travelling, and also did volunteer work at Mission Hospital in Asheville.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by: her first husband, Bob Goodman, and second husband, Harry Horrell; children, Brenda Goodman and twin infant sons; and brothers-in-law, John Young and Charles “Skip” Goodman.
Those surviving include: sister, Dolores Young; niece, Denise Davenport and husband Dennis; nephews, Mark Young and wife Lora, Bruce Young and wife Revonda, Mike Young and wife Marcia, Dale Goodman and wife Kathy; and sisters-in-law, Nancy Goodman and Jean Goodman.
The family of Carolyn Horrell will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM on Friday, March 31st, 2023, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. In addition, those attending may pay their respects to Brenda Goodman, for whom cremation rites have been accorded. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM, officiated by Pastor Gene Elliott. Following, there will be a procession from the funeral home to Monte Vista Memorial Park, where a committal will be held for Carolyn and Brenda at 2:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Carolyn’s name to Habitat for Humanity, the Kappa Delta Sorority at ETSU, or Central Baptist Church. Memorial contributions may be made in Brenda’s name to the UTK Band Scholarship Fund at https://utbands.utk.edu.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the family. (423) 282-1521
