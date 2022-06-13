Carolyn Sue Kelly, 78, passed away Sunday June 12, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center, after a brief illness.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ted and Lillian Keys; brother, Joey Petrie; sister, Pat Hopkins; husband, Junior C. Kelly; son, Richard A. Kelly.
Carolyn is survived by her son, Jeff Kelly; daughters, Robin South and husband Jerry, Missy Lacey and husband Russell; grandchildren, Becky, Amber, Tammy, Jessa, Charlie, Chris, Kissy; several great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
The family of Carolyn Sue Kelly will accept friends Tuesday June 14, 2022, from 5:00-7:00pm at Tetrick Funeral Services, Johnson City. A visitation will follow at 7:00pm with Pastor Jerry South officiating. A graveside service will be held Wednesday June 15, 2022, at 11:00am at Washington County Memory Gardens.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Kelly Family.