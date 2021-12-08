JOHNSON CITY - Carolyn Sue Jenkins Oaks, 76, of Johnson City, passed away during the early morning hours of Tuesday, December 7, 2021.
She was born on June 26, 1945, to the late Christine (Hodges) and William A. Jenkins.
Carolyn was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a generous and caring woman who will be missed by her friends, family, and all who knew her.
In addition to her parents, Carolyn is preceded in death by her brother, William “Eddie” Jenkins.
Carolyn is survived by her husband, Gernie Eugene Oaks; daughter, Kim (Odom) Sawyer and husband Wayne Sawyer; four grandchildren, Jaima (Ward) Price and husband Paul Price, Cory Ward and Michele Lamb, Mikayla (Tapp) Miller and husband Cameron Miller, Wyatt Sawyer and wife Amanda Sawyer; three great-grandchildren, Reagan Price, Abram Price, and Baby Ward; three sisters, Barbara Shipley, Kathy Denton, and Gail Sherfey; and many loving nieces and nephews who cared for her and will cherish her forever.
A graveside service to celebrate the life of Carolyn J. Oaks will be conducted at 10:00 AM on Saturday, December 11th, 2021 at Monte Vista Memorial Park, section 21, in Johnson City, TN.
The family wishes to express thanks to Kevin Laws, Audrea Miller and staff at Center on Aging, Unicoi County Hospital staff and nurse Katherine Stines, and to her many cherished friends for the guidance and special care given to Carolyn.
Special message from grandchildren and great-grandchildren: “We love you more, Mamaw”.
Memories and condolences may be shared via www.morrisbaker.com.
