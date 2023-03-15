Carolyn Sue Dunbar, 81, passed away on March 13, 2023 at the Johnson City Medical Center surrounded by her family after a brief illness. Carolyn grew up in Limestone and later resided in Johnson City. She was a graduate of Washington College Academy and Steed College.

She was the daughter of the late Moody and Edith Dunbar of Limestone. She is survived by her older brother, Howard Dunbar, wife Charlotte; her younger brother Stanley Dunbar, wife Christy; nieces Dawn Young, husband Ronnie, Melanie Dunbar, Edith Mancuso, husband Caleb, Hannah Dunbar, and Julie Dunbar; nephews Warren Dunbar, wife Beth, and Ryan Dunbar; grand-nieces Melissa Young, Wendi Minutolo, husband Chris, and Katye Dunbar; grand-nephew Jake Dunbar; and great-grand niece and nephews Everett, Peyton and Jasper Minutolo.

