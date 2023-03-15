Carolyn Sue Dunbar, 81, passed away on March 13, 2023 at the Johnson City Medical Center surrounded by her family after a brief illness. Carolyn grew up in Limestone and later resided in Johnson City. She was a graduate of Washington College Academy and Steed College.
She was the daughter of the late Moody and Edith Dunbar of Limestone. She is survived by her older brother, Howard Dunbar, wife Charlotte; her younger brother Stanley Dunbar, wife Christy; nieces Dawn Young, husband Ronnie, Melanie Dunbar, Edith Mancuso, husband Caleb, Hannah Dunbar, and Julie Dunbar; nephews Warren Dunbar, wife Beth, and Ryan Dunbar; grand-nieces Melissa Young, Wendi Minutolo, husband Chris, and Katye Dunbar; grand-nephew Jake Dunbar; and great-grand niece and nephews Everett, Peyton and Jasper Minutolo.
Carolyn followed in the footsteps of her father living a very generous and fulfilling life of love and laughter. She had a great sense of humor and told the best stories. She was always willing to help anyone in need. She was a lifelong Methodist and belongs to Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church. Carolyn was involved her whole life with Moody Dunbar, Inc. as employee, owner and board director. She was a great advocate for the company. She loved all the employees and had many friends there. She made many fond memories with friends and family traveling throughout the United States and abroad. She was a proud member of AA for over 32 years. While at Princeton Assisted Living, she made many friends and supported her associates there. She will be missed by her friends and family greatly.
The Family wishes to thank all the staff at Princeton Assisted Living and special thanks to caregiver, Sherry Mclaughlin. The family wants to thank the Critical Care unit at Johnson City Medical Center for the excellent care given to Carolyn.
A visitation for friends and family will be held on Friday, March 17th from 4:30pm until 6:00pm at Tetrick Funeral Services in Johnson City, Tennessee. The family requests those in attendance wear a mask. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 18th at 10am at Urbana Cemetery in Limestone, Tennessee.
In Lieu of flowers, the family asks donations to be made to Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, Johnson City, Tennessee or the Urbana Cemetery, in Limestone, TN.
