Carolyn Street Seehorn, age 87, passed away peacefully on August 6, 2022, following a brief illness. She was the daughter of the late Ed Street Sr. and Helen Story Street. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Kim Seehorn Whitman; a sister, Betty Jones; and a brother, Ed Street Jr.
Mrs. Seehorn was a member of Sinking Creek Baptist Church where she served as organist for over 20 years. She also loved singing in the choir and with the Ladies Ensemble.
Mrs. Seehorn graduated from Science Hill High School and attended Carson Newman College.
Survivors include her husband of 62 plus years, Jim Seehorn Jr. of the home; daughter, Tammy Dunnigan and husband Bobby of Boone NC; son, Jay Seehorn and wife Amy of Johnson City, TN; daughter Kelly Seehorn of Boone NC; son- in- law, Marcus Whitman and wife Paige of Jackson MS; eleven grandchildren, Kathryn Matheny and husband Joel, Trey Dunnigan, Courtney Sanford and husband Bailey, Whitney Greene and husband Matt, Hunter Seehorn, Daniel Seehorn, Shelby Critcher and fiance Ethan Hagie, Andy Critcher, Graham Gilliam, Jordan Gilliam and wife Chloe, and Parker Gilliam; two great grandchildren, Iva Sanford and Ezra Sanford; sister, Glenda Willingham and husband Kenneth; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Sinking Creek Baptist Church, 2313 Elizabethton Highway, Johnson City, TN., 37604.
The family of Carolyn Street Seehorn will receive friends from 12-2 pm Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Sinking Creek Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 2 pm with Pastor Chuck Babb officiating. The graveside committal service will follow in the Washington County Memory Gardens. Active pallbearers will be selected from grandsons and grandsons in law, Trey Dunnigan, Andy Critcher, Hunter Seehorn, Daniel Seehorn, Graham Gilliam, Jordan Gilliam, Parker Gilliam, Ethan Hagie, Joel Matheny, Matt Greene, Bailey Sanford and Jed Seehorn.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Seehorn Family.