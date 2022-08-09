Carolyn Street Seehorn, age 87, passed away peacefully on August 6, 2022, following a brief illness. She was the daughter of the late Ed Street Sr. and Helen Story Street. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Kim Seehorn Whitman; a sister, Betty Jones; and a brother, Ed Street Jr.

Mrs. Seehorn was a member of Sinking Creek Baptist Church where she served as organist for over 20 years. She also loved singing in the choir and with the Ladies Ensemble.

