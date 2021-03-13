JOHNSON CITY - Carolyn Shoun Hampton, 71, Johnson City, slipped away into Heaven on March 11, 2021 after many years of illnesses. She was born in Elizabethton, TN and was the daughter of the late Arthur “Sonny” Shoun and Georgia Lewis Shoun. She was a former member of Butler Baptist Church and Antioch Baptist Church, Johnson City. She attended Fountain of Life Bible Church, Johnson City when her health permitted. She was a member of the following organizations: Charter Member Rolling Thunder Chapter 4 Elizabethton, TN; Life Member Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2108 Auxiliary, Johnson City; Member Military Order of the Cootie Pup Tent 5 Auxiliary, Smyrna, TN; Member of Butler Chapter # 218 Order of Eastern Star.
She is survived by her Husband of 44 Years, THP Lt. (Ret.) Bill Hampton, Brother , Bill (Yvonne) Shoun, Hampton, TN, Niece, Stephanie Shoun (Chris) Grindstaff, Elizabethton and Nephew, William (Chessie) Shoun, Elizabethton, She is also survived by several Great Nephews.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, March 18, 2021 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Daniel Wood, officiating. The family will receive friends from 11a.m.-12:30 p.m. prior to the service. The graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Mountain Home National Cemetery (New Section); everyone is to meet at the cemetery at 1:50 p.m. Active Pallbearers are: Larry Reece, Gary Reece, Donnie Danner, Chris Grindstaff, William Shoun, Zachary Young, 2 Members from Rolling Thunder Chapter 4 TN. Honorary Pallbearers are Member of Rolling Thunder Chapter 4 TN. A Memorial Service will be conducted by Butler Chapter #218 Order of Eastern Star prior to the service. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, everyone is encouraged to wear a mask and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to the Charity of Choice, VFW National Home of Children, 3573 Waverly Rd., Eaton Rapids, MI 48827, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
