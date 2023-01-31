ELIZABETHTON - Carolyn Ruth Byers Roark, 70, Elizabethton, passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Sycamore Shoals Hospital.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 6 p.m. Wednesday, February 1, 2023 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Pastor Dexter Brummitt officiating. The eulogy will be given by Pastor Chuck Babb. Music will be provided by Larry Taylor and Buford Quillen. Graveside Service and Interment will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 2, 2023, in the Emmert Cemetery. Active Pallbearers who are requested to assemble at the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. Thursday will be: Spencer Babb, Landon Babb, Ronnie Byars, Rob Lambert, Rick Timbs and Tim Timbs. Honorary Pallbearers will be Dr. David Freeman, Larry Buckles, Steve Timbs and Bill Timbs. The family would like to express a special thank you to Dr. Victoria Shankle and the ICU Staff of Sycamore Shoals Hospital for the excellent care she received. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home prior to the service. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. Thursday to go in procession to the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at our website www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Roark family.