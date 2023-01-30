ELIZABETHTON - Carolyn Ruth Byers Roark, 70, Elizabethton, passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Sycamore Shoals Hospital. She was born January 17, 1953, in Elizabethton to the late Sidney & Lassie Sheets Byers. She was retired due to disability from Amerace Corporation. She loved taking care of her grandchildren and working in her garden. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters: Irene Byars, Nola Timbs and Betty Byers and four brothers: John, Ray, Terry and Carl Byers. Carolyn attended Piney Grove Free Will Baptist Church, Johnson City.
Survivors include her husband of 28 years: Roger Roark. One Daughter & Son-in-law: Marcy & Chuck Babb, Elizabethton. Three Grandchildren: Spencer Babb, Landon Babb and Adleigh Babb. Two Sisters: Hazel Buckles & husband Larry, Elizabethton and Mandy Freeman & husband David, Piney Flats. One Brother: Jerry Byers, Elizabethton. Several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 6 p.m. Wednesday, February 1, 2023 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Pastor Dexter Brummitt officiating. The eulogy will be given by Pastor Chuck Babb. Music will be provided by Larry Taylor and Buford Quillen. Graveside Service and Interment will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 2, 2023, in the Emmert Cemetery. Active Pallbearers who are requested to assemble at the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. Thursday will be: Spencer Babb, Landon Babb, Ronnie Byars, Rob Lambert, Rick Timbs and Tim Timbs. Honorary Pallbearers will be Dr. David Freeman, Larry Buckles, Steve Timbs and Bill Timbs. The family would like to express a special thank you to Dr. Victoria Shankle and the ICU Staff of Sycamore Shoals Hospital for the excellent care she received. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home prior to the service. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. Thursday to go in procession to the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at our website www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
