ELIZABETHTON - Carolyn Ruth Byers Roark, 70, Elizabethton, passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Sycamore Shoals Hospital. She was born January 17, 1953, in Elizabethton to the late Sidney & Lassie Sheets Byers. She was retired due to disability from Amerace Corporation. She loved taking care of her grandchildren and working in her garden. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters: Irene Byars, Nola Timbs and Betty Byers and four brothers: John, Ray, Terry and Carl Byers. Carolyn attended Piney Grove Free Will Baptist Church, Johnson City.

Survivors include her husband of 28 years: Roger Roark. One Daughter & Son-in-law: Marcy & Chuck Babb, Elizabethton. Three Grandchildren: Spencer Babb, Landon Babb and Adleigh Babb. Two Sisters: Hazel Buckles & husband Larry, Elizabethton and Mandy Freeman & husband David, Piney Flats. One Brother: Jerry Byers, Elizabethton. Several nieces and nephews.

