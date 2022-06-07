ELIZABETHTON - Carolyn Rose (Burrell) Pless, age 92, of Elizabethton, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at Ivy Hall Nursing Home in Elizabethton. Carolyn was born in Elizabethton on April 16, 1930 to the late Earl Lee and Pauline (Ferguson) Burrell. In addition to her parents, Carolyn was also preceded in death by her husband, Paul Herman Pless; and her daughter, Marilynn (Pless) Barker.
Carolyn graduated from Elizabethton High School and received her Bachelor’s Degree in Education from East Tennessee State University. Carolyn was employed through the Elizabethton City School System and retired from Harold McCormick Elementary School after 30 years of service. She was a member of First Christian Church of Elizabethton and loved gardening, reading, and keeping her house “guest ready”. Carolyn enjoyed sharing her early morning coffee on the patio with her husband and fellowship with her friends and family.
Those left to cherish Carolyn’s memory include her daughter and son-in-law, Susan Pless Hodge and Kevin of Centennial, Colorado; two special granddaughters, Madeline Rose Baumstark and husband Nathaniel of Rancho Santa Margarita, California and Andrea Faye Hodge of Centennial, Colorado; and a son-in-law, Richard Barker of Elizabethton. Also surviving is her best friend, Lilo Duncan of Elizabethton.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM on Friday, June 10, 2022 in the Chapel of Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton prior to the graveside service.
A celebration graveside service for Carolyn Rose (Burrell) Pless will be conducted at 2:30 PM on Friday, June 10, 2022 at Happy Valley Memorial Park with Dr. David Mills and Mr. Richard Culver sharing thoughts and memories. Music will be under the direction of Mr. Scott Reynolds. Active pallbearers will be Eddie Pless, Joe Alexander, Leonard Febuary, Jack Carrier, Jordan Bishop, Luke Isbanioly and Wayne Williams. Honorary pallbearers will be Gary Sparks, Bo Pless, Gene Nix, Fred Burrell, Eddie Evans and the Elizabethton High School Class of 1948.
The family requests that those attending please wear something red in your attire or accessories in remembrance of Carolyn.
Words of comfort can be sent to the family through our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Home-Riverside Chapel, 211 North Riverside, Elizabethton, TN 37643 (423) 542-2232 is honored to serve the family of Carolyn Rose (Burrell) Pless.