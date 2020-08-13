GREENEVILLE - Carolyn Rhodes age 71 of Greeneville passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Johnson City Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband: Robert Rhodes; son and daughter-in-law: Robert Lee and Tarah Rhodes; sister and brother-in-law: Helen and Sylvester McCurry; brother: Oscar Tipton, Jr.; brother and sister-in-law: Dwight and Susie Tipton; grandson and wife: Robert Brandon and Alysia Rhodes; granddaughters: Lashea Rhodes, Haley Rhodes, Chelsi Rhodes; great-grandchildren: Eleanor Grace Louise Rhodes, Thomas Landers and Eli Rush; and several nieces and nephews including: Joe and Lisa Cole.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents: Oscar and Arvetta Tipton; sister: Brenda Conners; brothers: George Tipton, Buster Tipton and Freddy Jo Tipton; and grandchild: Chasiti Rhodes.
The family will receive friends on Saturday from 1 – 3 pm and 5 – 7 pm at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 7 pm in the chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Randy Hopson officiating.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday at 10 am at Mt Wesley Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for the graveside service.
