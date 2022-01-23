Carolyn Potter Williams, 81, passed away on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 after a brief illness in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Carolyn was born in Roan Mountain, TN and resided in Surgoinsville, TN. She graduated from Cloudland High School and attended college at East Tennessee State University and Milligan Christian College. Carolyn proudly taught for 34 years in Hawkins County, TN. She was a member of First Christian Church in Rogersville, TN and attended Elk Park Christian Church in Elk Park, NC. Carolyn was a charter member and treasurer of the Rogersville Civitan Club. She loved to travel and go on any type of road trip and also loved to read mysteries. She was a loving mother of 3 daughters and Momaw to one special granddaughter. Carolyn will be greatly missed by her family, friends and loved ones.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband, David L. Williams; parents, James W. Potter and Edna VonCannon Potter; father-in-law, Arnold L. Williams; mother-in-law, Marga B. Williams and brother-in-law, Robert L. Williams.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Judith Williams, Robin Williams Watlington (Gary), and Sonya Williams; granddaughter, Skyler Vess; sister-in-law, Linda Ollis (Farrell); brother-in-law, Edward Williams; niece, Shannon Gibson; nephews, Brian Whitson and Shawn Whitson and several cousins.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 from 12:00pm to 2:00pm in the chapel of East Tennessee Funeral Home located at 2630 Hwy 75 Blountville, TN 37617. A funeral service will follow at 2:00pm. Interment will follow the service in East Tennessee Cemetery.
