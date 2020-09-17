JONESBOROUGH - Carolyn Penelope Wolfe Pridemore, age 49, of Jonesborough, Tennessee passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at her home.
Carolyn was born January 11, 1971 in Johnson City to John Preston Wolfe and Penelope Galloway Wolfe.
She was a former member of Westminster Presbyterian Church.
Carolyn graduated from University School in 1989. She then earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from ETSU. Carolyn has worked at Northside Hospital, Franklin Woods Community Hospital, and James H. Quillen VA Medical Center. She was currently serving the community as a hospice nurse for Amedisys Hospice Care.
In her free time, Carolyn absolutely loved spending time with her grandson. She also loved animals, and she always had dogs and cats. She would not pass up a stray in need.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her mother, Penelope Galloway Wolfe of Johnson City and an aunt, Carolyn Wolfe Harrison of Chicago, IL.
She is survived by her husband, Steve Pridemore of Bristol, TN; father, John Preston Wolfe of Johnson City; daughter, Haley (and Austin) Huddleston Justiss of Jonesborough; son, Nathan Huddleston of Johnson City; grandson, Grayson John Justiss; brother, Preston Daniel Wolfe of Johnson City; and nephew, Daniel Addison Wolfe of Johnson City.
There will be a committal service at 2:00 pm on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Monte Vista Memorial Park, under the direction of Rev. Dr. Allen Smith. Please meet at the cemetery.
Memorial contributions are directed to the Washington County-Johnson City Animal Shelter (https://wcjcanimalshelter.org/home-2-3/ or 3411 N. Roan St, Johnson City, TN 37601 or 423-926-8769).
