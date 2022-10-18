ELIZABETHTON - Carolyn Marie Galloway Norris, 69, Elizabethton, passed away Monday, October 17, 2022 in the Johnson City Medical Center. A native of Carter County, she was a daughter of the late Eugene Charles & Doris Hopkins Galloway. Carolyn was a graduate of Unaka High School. She loved to read, go to the beach and do needlework. She was a member of East Side Free Will Baptist Church. In earlier years prior to her illness, she was a Sunday School Teacher.
Survivors include her husband of 48 years: Gerald “Joe” Norris. Two Sisters: Anne (Ed) Johnson and Linda Galloway. Her Nephews who were like her children: Michael (Lora) Owens, Jeff Tolley and Heath Owens who was her godson and 14 other nieces and nephews, her sisters-in-law: Alice Shell, Joyce Norris, Kathryn Norris, Bobbi Norris, Margie Norris and a special cousin: Patsy Waligroski.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, October 20, 2022 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Pastor Troy Davis officiating. Entombment will follow in the Mausoleum of Hope, Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active Pallbearers will be Jeff Tolley, Michael Owens, Heath Owens, Carroll Glover Floyd Miller and Tim Miller. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until the service hour at 2 p.m. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Norris family