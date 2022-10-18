ELIZABETHTON - Carolyn Marie Galloway Norris, 69, Elizabethton, passed away Monday, October 17, 2022 in the Johnson City Medical Center. A native of Carter County, she was a daughter of the late Eugene Charles & Doris Hopkins Galloway. Carolyn was a graduate of Unaka High School. She loved to read, go to the beach and do needlework. She was a member of East Side Free Will Baptist Church. In earlier years prior to her illness, she was a Sunday School Teacher.

Survivors include her husband of 48 years: Gerald “Joe” Norris. Two Sisters: Anne (Ed) Johnson and Linda Galloway. Her Nephews who were like her children: Michael (Lora) Owens, Jeff Tolley and Heath Owens who was her godson and 14 other nieces and nephews, her sisters-in-law: Alice Shell, Joyce Norris, Kathryn Norris, Bobbi Norris, Margie Norris and a special cousin: Patsy Waligroski.

Trending Recipe Video

Recommended for you