JOHNSON CITY - Carolyn M. Whaley, 85, Johnson City, died Saturday, December 10, 2022, at her residence, following a lengthy, courageous battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.
Carolyn was a native of Jellico, KY, and had been a resident of Johnson City since 1969. She was a daughter of the late Alonzo and Marzellia Carroll Moses.
Carolyn was a 1956 graduate of Phoenix High School, Phoenix, AZ.
She was retired from Mountain Home National Cemetery where she served veterans and their families as a Cemetery Representative for twenty-one years.
Carolyn was a member of Liberty Fellowship Church.
She enjoyed traveling, especially to the beach, and camping, having camped in parks throughout the country until placing her camper at Watauga Lake where Carolyn and her family made many wonderful memories.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Herman R. “Jerry” Whaley, in 2002, her brother, William C. Moses, her beloved pet, Kaleb, and special friend, William H. “Bill” Horn.
Carolyn is survived by four children, Cheryl Whaley Nickles and husband Joe, Johnson City, Michael H. Whaley and wife Karen, Telford, Carole L. “Aunt Pooh” Whaley, Elizabethton, and Becky West, Elizabethton; five grandchildren, Joshua W. Whaley, Danielle L. Whaley Coppock and husband Ben, Jacob A. Nickles and wife Stacy, Jonah G. Nickles and wife Ashley, Jade E. Nickles Kuhbander and husband Jace; six great-grandchildren, Bryanna and Jackson Nickles, Isaiah and Levi Nickles, Carver Kuhbander and Grayson Scalf; nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family would like to thank the staff of Amedisys Hospice, especially Keith Greene, for the excellent care provided to Carolyn, along with caregivers Betty Shepherd, Joyce Bennett, Ceresa Davis and Angela Ward.
The funeral service will be conducted Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at 7:00 P.M., from the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, with Pastor Kenny Ledwell, officiating.
The family will receive friends Wednesday prior to the service from 5:00-7:00 P.M. in the East Parlor of the funeral home.
The graveside committal service will be held Thursday at 11:00 A.M. in the Historic site of Mountain Home National Cemetery. Family and friends planning to attend are to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 A.M. Thursday.
Those who prefer to make memorial contributions in Carolyn’s name in-lieu-of flowers may do so to the Alzheimer’s Association of Northeast Tennessee, 2319 Browns Mill Rd. STE D6, Johnson City, TN 37604, or to the local animal shelter of your choice.