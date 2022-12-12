JOHNSON CITY - Carolyn M. Whaley, 85, Johnson City, died Saturday, December 10, 2022, at her residence, following a lengthy, courageous battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.

Carolyn was a native of Jellico, KY, and had been a resident of Johnson City since 1969. She was a daughter of the late Alonzo and Marzellia Carroll Moses.

