JOHNSON CITY - Carolyn Louise Smith Guinn, 80, Johnson City went to be with her Lord Monday, April 4, 2022 at her residence. She was born September 15, 1941 in Unicoi, Tenn. to the late Walter & Mabel Tipton Smith. She was a homemaker. She loved her church, Princeton Free Will Baptist Church. She also loved to go shopping and eating out.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Carl Guinn, a son: Allen Guinn, a great grandson: Malachi Wallin, a son-in-law: Jerry Wallin and three brothers: Eugene, Curtis and Larry Smith.
Survivors include her children: Cindy Blackburn & husband James, Teresa Wallin all of Elizabethton, David Guinn & wife Wendy. Johnson City, a daughter-in-law: Lori Ann Guinn. 10 Grandchildren: Kristina Cruz, Ashley Arwood, Michael Guinn, Jason Guinn, Joshua Wallin, Jeremy Wallin, Ivy Wallin, Megan Ollis, Lindsey Guinn and Elijah Guinn, 13 Great Grandchildren. Three Brothers: Carlos Smith, Walter Smith, Jr. and Kenneth Smith. Several nieces and nephews.
Graveside Services will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Friday, April 8, 2022 in the Washington County Memory Gardens. Burial will follow the service. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to family members that cared for her, her church family, her neighbors and her care giver, Marqetta Lee and special granddaughter-in-law: Brandy Wallin. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday in the funeral home prior to the graveside service. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel, 212 N. Main Street, Elizabethton is serving the Guinn family