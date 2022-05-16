ELIZABETHTON - Carolyn Louise Sheffield Pleasant of Elizabethton went to her heavenly home Saturday, May 14, 2022.
Born in Carter County Tennessee, she was wife of Thomas Wayne Pleasant of Elizabethton, and the daughter of the late Clarence V Sheffield, and Glenita Blankenship Sheffield. In addition to her parents, she was proceeded in death by a very special grandmother Mrs. Addie Sheffield, and two siblings Herbert and Earnestine Sheffield.
As an avid pianist, Carolyn played for several tent revivals in Carter County. She served as a church pianist for several churches over the course of her life from Colorado Springs to the Carolinas.
Carolyn enjoyed ceramics, crocheting, entertaining, and making music with her friends. She loved spending time with her family, and especially her precious grandchildren.
In addition to her husband of 55 years, Carolyn is survived by her children, Deborah Anne Pleasant, Elizabethton, TN; Daniel Thomas Pleasant and wife Callan, of Waynesville, NC; two granddaughters Layken Hope Pleasant, and Londyn Hila Pleasant both of Waynesville, NC; two brothers Clarence and Gary Sheffield, along with several friends and family.
A celebration of life; officiated by Pastor Randy Johnson, and Pastor Mark Potter will be held at 7:00 pm Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Valley Forge Free Will Baptist Church in Elizabethton, TN. Friends will be received at the church one hour prior to service. Graveside Service and Interment will be at Mountain Home National Cemetery, (Historic Section) Johnson City, TN on Wednesday May 18, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Active Pallbearers who are requested to assemble at the church at 6:50 p.m. Tuesday and at the cemetery at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday are Mark Pleasant, Bobby Joe Oliver, Joe Tolliver, Jerry Warrner, Tony Jones, and Mike White. Honorary Pallbearers are Bo Campbell, Claude Duncan, along with her Church Family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials contributions may be made to The Yellow Brick Road Project, C/O Valley Forge Free Will Baptist Church 1503 Riverview Drive, Elizabethton, TN 37643. Family and friends will assemble at the cemetery at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the family.