PINEY FLATS - Carolyn Jean Gravely, age 72, of Piney Flats, TN, passed away on December 23rd, 2021.
Graduated from Nathan Hale High School in Tulsa, Oklahoma. After high school, Carolyn joined the Army in 1969 where she became an Army Sergeant and she worked in the medical field and communications. In 1975 Carolyn joined the Navy and did clerical work. After the Army and Navy, she also served with the Air National Guard. She served in several other government roles.
Carolyn is preceded by mother, Jean Joanne Enochs; father, Clarence Elwood Gravely; sisters, Mary Spicer and Barbara Ratcliffe.
She is survived by her nephew, Brian Ratcliffe; niece, Jessica Gravely; and great-nephew, Romeo Ratcliffe.
A wake will be held at Saint Mary's Roman Catholic Church on Wednesday, December 29th from 6 pm to 7 pm with a mass following.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.