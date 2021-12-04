JOHNSON CITY - Carolyn Jane Ledford, 78, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at NHC Healthcare following a lengthy illness. She was a native and lifelong resident of Washington County. St. John’s Episcopal Church was Carolyn’s home church.
Born, the only child of Howard V. Ledford and Mae Greene Ledford, who preceded her in death, she was a “daddy’s” girl. A Science Hill graduate of 1961 as Valedictorian, she also enjoyed playing trumpet in the marching band and being a member of the debate team. Following high school, a degree in chemistry was obtained from ETSU. For the next 35 years she was employed by Eastman Chemical Company as a Senior Research Chemist.
Hobbies enjoyed by her included, a love for animals, especially dogs. She served as a rescuer for many years. Feeding birds and a love for classical and bluegrass music were also a part of her life.
Treasured people in Carolyn's life were her dearest cousins, Gladys Cole, Wade Cole and Luke Cole, and my dearest and best friend, Sue Lewis.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of NHC and especially the CNA’s and Dr. Bert Smith for all their love and care that was shown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter, 3411 N Roan Street, Johnson City, TN 37601.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the Ledford family by visiting www.montevistafunerals.com.
Arrangements especially for Carolyn Jane Ledford and her family have been made through Monte Vista Funeral Home & Memorial Park, 1900 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN; 423-282-2631.