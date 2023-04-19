JONESBOROUGH - Carolyn Hensley McIntosh, 92, Jonesborough passed away Tuesday, April 18, 2023 in the NHC Health Care Center of Johnson City. She was a native of Weaverville, NC and was a daughter of the late Oscar Hensley and Texie McIntosh Hensley. Carolyn was a homemaker, loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed cooking and having Sunday lunch with her family. Carolyn loved her family and she always fed everyone who came to her house. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Grady McIntosh; also five sisters and two brothers.

Survivors include her three sons, Raymond McIntosh and his wife, Sharon, Ricky McIntosh and his wife, Kelley and Ronnie McIntosh and his wife, Joyce; grandchildren, Angie McIntosh Ingram, Scott McIntosh, Brandy McIntosh Johnson, Dillon McIntosh, Jody McIntosh and Marsha McIntosh Arnurius; thirteen great-grandchildren; two sisters, Betty Stines and Edith Penland; also, several nieces and nephews.

