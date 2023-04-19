JONESBOROUGH - Carolyn Hensley McIntosh, 92, Jonesborough passed away Tuesday, April 18, 2023 in the NHC Health Care Center of Johnson City. She was a native of Weaverville, NC and was a daughter of the late Oscar Hensley and Texie McIntosh Hensley. Carolyn was a homemaker, loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed cooking and having Sunday lunch with her family. Carolyn loved her family and she always fed everyone who came to her house. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Grady McIntosh; also five sisters and two brothers.
Survivors include her three sons, Raymond McIntosh and his wife, Sharon, Ricky McIntosh and his wife, Kelley and Ronnie McIntosh and his wife, Joyce; grandchildren, Angie McIntosh Ingram, Scott McIntosh, Brandy McIntosh Johnson, Dillon McIntosh, Jody McIntosh and Marsha McIntosh Arnurius; thirteen great-grandchildren; two sisters, Betty Stines and Edith Penland; also, several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services for Carolyn will be conducted at 2:00 PM Friday, April 21, 2023, in the Evergreen Cemetery, 1100 7th Street, Erwin, Tn with her nephew, Allen Stines officiating. Pallbearers will be Scott, Luke and Dillon McIntosh and Ray Stines. For those attending this service you are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:50 PM.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorials be made in her name to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to The Shriners Hospital, 950 W. Farris Road, Greenville, SC 29605
The family would like to give special thanks to the entire staff of NHC Healthcare of Johnson City for the wonderful care they provided their mother during her illness.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City is serving the McIntosh family. 423-928-2245