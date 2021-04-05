ERWIN - Carolyn E. Cash, age 77, Erwin, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2021 at the Unicoi County Hospital. She was a lifelong resident of Erwin and the daughter of the late Franklin and Catherine Bartley Cash.
Carolyn retired from NN Ball and Roller after many years of service. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. She loved animals and bowling. When she was younger, she enjoyed traveling.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, William Leroy Cash.
Carolyn leaves behind to cherish her memory, one nephew, Thomas R. Cash and wife, Jessi; two great nephews: Morgan and Bailey; her best friend, Sue Collins.
Graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM Thursday, April 8, 2021 at the Evergreen Cemetery. Pastor David Crutchfield will officiate. Music will be provided by Gary Amos and Larry Pate. Everyone is asked to meet at the Evergreen Mausoleum by 12:55 PM Thursday.
Due to Covid-19 please wear a facemask, and practice social distancing for the safety of the family and those attending.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Carolyn Cash to the Unicoi County Animal Shelter 185 N Industrial Drive,
Erwin, TN 37650.
Robert Ledford Funeral Home, 720 Ohio Avenue, Erwin, is privileged to serve the Cash family. (423) 743-1380.