JOHNSON CITY - Carolyn Dulaney Carter, 80, of Johnson City, passed away on Tuesday July 27, 2021 after a hard battle with lung cancer.
She was born on August 13, 1940, a daughter of the late Glenn and Myrtle Gobble Dulaney. She was a dedicated mother and had been a member of the Eastern Star.
In addition to her parents, Carolyn is preceded in death by her husband, Glenn H. Carter.
She is survived by three children and their spouses, two sisters, several grandchildren, many great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Per her wish for simplicity, no public services will be held. Those who wish to honor her memory may do so by making a memorial contribution to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org/involved/donate or by mail to PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
