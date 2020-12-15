JOHNSON CITY - Carolyn “Carolynn/Carol” Ethel Mitchell Lewis, 64 (May 26, 1956), Johnson City, went to be with the Lord at her home on Monday, December 14, 2020.
Carolyn is the daughter of Earl Thomas Mitchell & Ethel Evelyn Mitchell Woodfin and was a native of Johnson City.
Carolyn was a loving wife, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. In addition, Carolyn was a supreme meat cutter and processer at Potter Custom Meats, Watauga, Tennessee for many years, where she also met two special friends, Mitch Potter and wife Cindy.
Carolyn enjoyed gardening, fishing, cooking, canning, a wide variety of music including Ralph Stanley, watching scary movies, and was an all-around amazing, stand-up woman. Carolyn was a kind & generous woman always helping others when needed. She also loved spending time with children & her family. She was many remarkable things including being extremely strong-willed, dependable, hard-working and being stern but fair.
Carolyn was a jokester and prankster and hand a talent in making people laugh. Carolyn was a woman who showed her love through her actions. She always had a smile on her face and never met a stranger.
Carolyn will truly be missed, but will be held in our hearts forever. Most importantly, now she is rejoicing with her father, Earl Thomas Mitchell; two brothers, Paul Dixon Mitchell and Kenny Allen Mitchell; her mother-in-law, Louise Lewis and her father-in-law, Bruce Lewis Sr. in Heaven.
Carolyn leaves behind to cherish her memory her loving husband of 42 years, Bruce W. Lewis; Mother, Evelyn Woodfin; two sisters, Patsy Carey and husband Ed; Mary Stewart and husband Carl; four brothers: Tommy Mitchell, Jr. & wife Barbara, Charlie and Susie, Gary and wife Jayne, and Robert and wife Angel; sisters-in-law; Janet Birchfield and husband Danny, Pam Douthat and husband Mike; on brother-in-law, Scott and wife Buffy; Several cousins, nieces, nephews, and her beloved Chihuahua’s, Whiskey, Smudgy, and Wrennie. Most of the family members reside in Washington County, Carter County, and Johnson County.
The family would like to thank Sissy for all her help during the last few days.
The family will hold a private funeral service at Tetrick Funeral Services with burial following in the Happy Valley Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the St. Jude Cancer Center.
This obituary is lovingly written by the Lewis Family.
