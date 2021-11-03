Carolyn Brady age 92 passed away peacefully at home, on October 28,2021.
Carolyn was the daughter of John Bristol and Annie Mosley. She was married to George Brady for 26 years, until his passing in 1988.
Carolyn was a faithful member of Thankful Baptist Church and diligently helped her church community. She sang in the choir and was an Usher. She enjoyed working at the Johnson City Medical Center for 32 years and for the City of Johnson City as the first Black female Bus Driver for 35 years, for which she was honored by the City.
She was preceded in death by her son Michael Bristol. Brothers; Dirl, Johnnie, Edward, George, Lester, and Azell Bristol. Sisters; Pearl Royster, Sarah Camp, Geraldine Westmoreland, Belle Dulaney, Wanda Bristol, Jennie Hughes and Hattie Bristol. Two Great Grandchildren children; Jessica Flack and Tristan Pace.
She is survived by her children; Fredia Talley (Robert), Patricia Bristol, Steve Bristol, George Bristol (Patricia), Justine White, and Aunya Latham. A brother, James Bristol and sister Edith Brown. And a host of Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, Great Great Grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and her beloved friend Elva Morrison.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30am Saturday November 6, 2021 at Thankful Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 10:30am until 11:30 am at the church prior to the service. Interment will be held at 1:00pm at Washington County Memory Gardens in Johnson City.
Professional services provided by Birchette Mortuary Inc. 219 E. Millard St. Johnson City, TN. 423-926-6013 www.birchettemortuary.com