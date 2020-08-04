Carolyn Beard Anderson was born in Washington County, TN, on February 6, 1938, the daughter of Alva and Bula Sylvester Beard. She passed away last week at her home in Johnson City.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Bowen Anderson; sisters Dorothy Denny, Virginia Davis, and Marjorie Onks; and brother, Harold Beard.
She is survived by two sons. Dr. A.K. Anderson, daughter-in-law Elizabeth Lopez Anderson, and grandchildren Ezra and Naomi Anderson reside in Spartanburg, SC. Kevin Anderson, daughter-in-law Genevieve DeLucchi Anderson, and grandson Elijah reside in Asheville, NC. She is also survived by a niece and several nephews.
She graduated from Jonesborough High School and Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, TN. She was a member of Zeta Tau Kappa Sorority, and President of the sorority her senior year. She taught school for many years at Steed College, Bristol College, and Draughons Junior College. She retired from office work for Dr. Larry Denny. She was a member of Marvin's Chapel United Methodist Church.
The family will have a private graveside ceremony at Monte Vista Memorial Park, with a memorial service to follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Marvin’s Chapel United Methodist Church.
