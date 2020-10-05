KINGSPORT - Carolyn Arney Eastep, Age 75, of Kingsport, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center. She was born in Sullivan County and resided in Kingsport and Fall Branch for most of her life and she was of the Baptist faith. Carolyn was a loving mother, wife, grandmother and loved by all who met her and she never met a stranger.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, Isaac and Ellen Arney; her husband, Gary Eastep; and brother, Verlin Arney.
She is survived by her daughters, Melissa Chaney and husband David of Kingsport, TN, Lori Conkin and husband Jimmy of Fall Branch, TN, and Amber Eastep and fiance Shannon Brandon of Baileyton, TN; sons, Michael Arney and wife Tammy of Kingsport, TN and Chris Eastep and wife Jessica of Kingsport, TN; special grandson Dylan Chaney; special granddaughters, Emily Christian and Victoria Reynolds; special great-grandsons, Braiden Reynolds and William Chalfant.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff and her friends at Church Hill Health Care and Rehab.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport, TN. A service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Harold Morelock and Pastor Danny Willis officiating.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at East Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.