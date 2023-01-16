GRAY - Carolyn Ann Wyatt (Phipps), 76, of Gray, TN passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, January 14, 2023 surrounded by her family. Carolyn was a lifelong resident of Gray. She was the daughter of William and Ethel Phipps. Carolyn was a homemaker and a cook second to none. She loved cooking large meals for her family. She also enjoyed going to yard sales and collecting angels. Carolyn was a second Mother to many children in the family. She attended Fountain of Life Bible Church prior to her illness.
Carolyn is preceded in death by her parents, William and Ethel Phipps; her brothers, Coy Phipps, Millard Phipps, Willard Phipps, Charles William “Bill” Phipps, Carmon Phipps and Allen Phipps; her sisters, Etta Phipps Richardson, Dorothy Phipps Greenburg, Annetta Phipps and Lynda Phipps; and her beloved dog, Bo.
Survivors include her loving husband of 56 years, Morris Wyatt; son and his wife, Craig and Juanita Wyatt; granddaughter and her husband, Logan Doan (Wyatt) and David; brother, Adrian Phipps; sister, Evelyn Chesser; sister and her husband, Jeannette Honeycutt and Daryl; several nieces and nephews; and her dog, Mattie.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 PM on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Tetrick Funeral Services Chapel of Johnson City. The funeral service will follow at 8 PM with Dr. Victor Young officiating. The graveside committal will take place at 12 PM on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Washington County Memory Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Craig Wyatt, David Doan, Travis Chesser, Aaron Chesser, Jamie Ryan and Kenith Ryan. Honorary pallbearer will be Russell Bowery.
Tetrick Funeral Services of Johnson City is honored to serve the Wyatt family. Condolences may be made at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com