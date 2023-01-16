GRAY - Carolyn Ann Wyatt (Phipps), 76, of Gray, TN passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, January 14, 2023 surrounded by her family. Carolyn was a lifelong resident of Gray. She was the daughter of William and Ethel Phipps. Carolyn was a homemaker and a cook second to none. She loved cooking large meals for her family. She also enjoyed going to yard sales and collecting angels. Carolyn was a second Mother to many children in the family. She attended Fountain of Life Bible Church prior to her illness.

Carolyn is preceded in death by her parents, William and Ethel Phipps; her brothers, Coy Phipps, Millard Phipps, Willard Phipps, Charles William “Bill” Phipps, Carmon Phipps and Allen Phipps; her sisters, Etta Phipps Richardson, Dorothy Phipps Greenburg, Annetta Phipps and Lynda Phipps; and her beloved dog, Bo.