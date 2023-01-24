JOHNSON CITY - Carolyn Ann Kerley, age 71, of Johnson City, TN passed away Saturday, January 21, 2023 at her residence. She was the daughter of the late Hubert Church and Ruby Curtis Church. She was a graduate of Jonesborough High School where she was voted by her class as most athletic. She retired as a Court Reporter with Sullivan County, Tennessee. She enjoyed running, bicycling, softball, volleyball, quilting, and cross-itching. Carolyn also loved being outside and vacationing at Tybee Island.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Henry Church and sister-in-law, Kim Church. Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Matthew Kerley, of Johnson City; daughter, Caitlin Kerley, of Johnson City; granddaughter, Mia Kerley; grandson, Ethan Kerley, both of Johnson City; sister, Cylene Sisk, of Orange Park, FL; brother, Lynn and wife, Connie Church, of Melbourne, FL and brother, Joseph Church, of Rogersville, TN; grand-dogs, Tala, Keena, and Winston, and several nieces and nephews.
A service to celebrate the life of Carolyn will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at Tetrick Funeral Services, Johnson City, TN with Reverend Jack Roddy officiating.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to St. Jude’s Children Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be shared with the family and viewed on our website at www.hathawaypercy.com. Hathaway-Percy Funeral and Cremation Services are honored to serve the Kerley family. Office: 423-543-5544