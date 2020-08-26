ELIZABETHTON - Carolyn Ann Greenwell Oliver Bradley, age 72, of Elizabethton, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 after an extended illness. Carolyn was born in Carter County on November 18, 1947 to Howard and Anna Greenwell. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by two sons, who have earned their angel wings, Jackie Thomas Oliver and Mark Allen Oliver; and two brothers, Steven Greenwell and William Greenwell.
She was the eldest of ten siblings, therefore nurturing and caring came natural to her. Carolyn was of the Free Will Baptist faith and graduated from Elizabethton High School and Cosmetology School. Carolyn was a lifelong hairdresser, although she had other jobs along the way but always went back to cutting, styling and making everyone look great. Even though she had hardships of her own, she was a great listener and reached out a helping hand to anyone who needed it. Her smile will remain with us forever in our hearts.
Carolyn is survived by two sons, Lawrence Oliver and wife Lisa and Russell Oliver, both of Elizabethton; four brothers, Jimmy Greenwell and wife Cora, Joseph Greenwell and Ricky Greenwell, all of Elizabethton and Wayne Greenwell and wife Ann, of Oregon; three sisters, Jennifer Calloway, Teresa Kyle and Janice Treadway, all of Elizabethton; four grandchildren, Joshua, Austin, Russell and Aleigha; two great grandchildren, Malachi and Asher; an aunt, Wanda Lane and husband Jimmy; twenty nieces and nephews; her fuzzy friend, Markie; and several cousins also survive.
The family would like to especially thank Carolyn’s son, Lawrence and her sister, Jennifer, for all their love and caregiving.
A private disposition will be held at a later time.
