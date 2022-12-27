JOHNSON CITY - Caroline White Miller, 76, Johnson City, passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center.
Caroline was born in Erwin to the late James and Nancy Foster White.
JOHNSON CITY - Caroline White Miller, 76, Johnson City, passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center.
Caroline was born in Erwin to the late James and Nancy Foster White.
She was a member of Mountain View Baptist Church for 20 years, where she sang in the choir. Caroline worked as an RN for the VA and retired from JCMC after many years. Caroline was incredibly active her whole life. She stayed busy bowling in a league twice a week and could beat her husband, Kenneth, at every game. She and Kenneth enjoyed dancing together. If they weren’t at the Johnson City Community Center, Jonesborough Senior Center, or in Kingsport, they could be found at an occasional honky-tonk. Not only was Caroline an avid dancer but a lover of music. While she worked at the VA, Caroline was a pitcher for their softball team and voted MVP.
In addition to her parents, Caroline was preceded in death by two siblings, Ileen Hess and David White.
Survivors include: her husband of 58 years, Kenneth Miller; two children, Buddy Miller and his wife Kathy and Dina Overbay and her husband Jonathan; five grandchildren, Brett, Brent, Macy, Gracie and Brenna; one great grandchild, Cayden; and one nephew, Wayne Hess; and two step grandchildren, Amanda and Stephanie.
The family of Caroline Miller will receive friends from 5 PM until 6 PM on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 6 PM. The graveside service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, December 30, 2022, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the graveside by 10:50 AM.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Miller family via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Miller family. (423)282-1521
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.