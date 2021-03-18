JONESBOROUGH - Caroline C. Nidiffer, age 90, of Jonesborough, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 from the Franklin Woods Community Hospital. Caroline was born in Kentucky to the late John Langley Coffee and Coloma Montgomery Coffee. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, John Norman Nidiffer; two sisters, infant sister-Mildred Ilene Coffee and Gladys O’Bryant.
Caroline was a homemaker and was of the Baptist faith. She loved working in her vegetable and flower gardens when she was able and she enjoyed reading.
Those left to cherish her memory include a daughter, Sylvia Jeffery and husband Wendell, of Downingtown, PA; three grandchildren, Stephen Jeffery (Chrissy), of New Castle, Delaware, Dawn Alexander (Jeff), of Wilmington, Delaware and Richard Jeffery (Michele), of Mt. Carmel, TN; ten great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren; four sisters, Helen Oaks, Wilma Holesinger, Velma Pettit and Donna Miller; three brothers, John Coffee, Charles Coffee and James Coffee.
A graveside service to celebrate the life of Caroline C. Nidiffer will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Monday, March 22, 2021 at Caldwell Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:50 PM on Monday.
Our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State's COVID guidelines.
