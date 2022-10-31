ERWIN - Carole Gentry Harrison King, age 84, of Erwin, died October 29th, 2022, at the Johnson City Medical Center. She was born in Erwin, TN, on December 25th, 1937. She was a daughter of the late Love Mooney Gentry and Frank Taylor Gentry, Sr.
She attended Elm Street Elementary School, Unicoi County High School and graduated from East Tennessee State University, with a B.S. degree in Early Childhood Education. While at ETSU, she was the president of Kappa Delta Sorority. In her career, she taught little children how to read in first grade in the neighborhood schools of Birmingham, Alabama, for nearly 20 years. While raising her children, she was a Cub Scout leader, PTA President, a Sunday school teacher, and a substitute teacher at Fairfield High School, to keep her children in line. She retired in Erwin, Tennessee, in 1997, to be closer to her grandchildren and reconnect with her high school buddies. After moving back home to Erwin, she became an active member of Erwin Presbyterian Church, where she was an elder and sang in the choir.
In addition to her parents, Carole is preceded in death by her first husband, Carl Douglas Harrison, their son Timothy Douglas Harrison, her second husband Julian Vernon King, her brother Frank Taylor Gentry, Jr., her sister Janie Gentry Wright, and her sister Katherine Ann Gentry. She is survived by her two children Ted Taylor Harrison, wife Debbie, their children Elizabeth Adams, Natalie Ramsey, and Taylor Harrison; Callie Harrison Faircloth, husband Green, their children Callaway Faircloth and Carole Ann Roberts, and husband Adam Roberts, all of Erwin, TN; stepchildren Jennifer Thomas, husband Nelson, Theodore, Alabama; Dr. Jonathan King, wife Lisa, Columbia, SC; Jessica Sidoli, husband Mark, Estill Springs, TN; Jeanine Bogle, husband Chuck, Melbourne, FL; 14 step grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held, Saturday, November 5th, 2022, at 2:00 pm, at the Erwin Presbyterian Church. Visitation is from noon until service time.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask that memorial donations be made to the program that Callaway Faircloth attends, Brother’s Keeper, P.O. Box 4101, Johnson City, TN 37605 or by visiting www.brotherskeepertn.org or to Erwin Presbyterian Church, 105 N. Elm Ave., Erwin, TN. 37650.