ERWIN - Carole Gentry Harrison King, age 84, of Erwin, died October 29th, 2022, at the Johnson City Medical Center. She was born in Erwin, TN, on December 25th, 1937. She was a daughter of the late Love Mooney Gentry and Frank Taylor Gentry, Sr.

She attended Elm Street Elementary School, Unicoi County High School and graduated from East Tennessee State University, with a B.S. degree in Early Childhood Education. While at ETSU, she was the president of Kappa Delta Sorority. In her career, she taught little children how to read in first grade in the neighborhood schools of Birmingham, Alabama, for nearly 20 years. While raising her children, she was a Cub Scout leader, PTA President, a Sunday school teacher, and a substitute teacher at Fairfield High School, to keep her children in line. She retired in Erwin, Tennessee, in 1997, to be closer to her grandchildren and reconnect with her high school buddies. After moving back home to Erwin, she became an active member of Erwin Presbyterian Church, where she was an elder and sang in the choir.

Trending Recipe Video