For whether we live, we live unto the Lord; and whether we die, we die unto the Lord: whether we live therefore, or die, we are the Lord's. Romans 14:8 KJV
On Saturday, March 12, 2022 a precious soul entered Heaven’s gate when Carol Renee Forrester took the hand of her Lord and Savior at the age of 53 with her Mom, Ken and her little “punkin” by her bedside. Carol was born March 2, 1969 in Washington County, Tennessee but had lived her life in Elizabethton with her parents, Kenneth R. Potter and Lennice Greer Potter. Carol was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, William S. Greer and Eva Moody Greer; and by a special aunt, Harriet Cole Greer.
Carol was a wonderful, caring and compassionate young lady. The pride and joy of her parents, Carol was the friend that everyone loved to have simply because of her love, her smile and her unwavering faith in the Lord, her friendship was a treasure! Always a hard worker, Carol took great pride in her education and her career. She graduated from Elizabethton High School and Northeast State and also attended ETSU. Carol had a natural talent for business and spent twenty-five years at Elizabethton Federal and Savings Bank where she served her community as an internal auditor and Bank Compliance Officer. She dearly loved her job and the people she worked with. Before her banking career she had served her community as a records clerk for the Carter County Sheriff’s Department where her father worked as Chief Deputy. More than anything Carol loved the Lord and was a member of Sugar Grove Baptist Church in the Butler Community although she attended Keenburg Free Will Baptist until her health prevented it. Carol loved traveling, beach trips and the outdoors with her family and her greatest joy - her little “Punkin Buddy”. Although Carol will be missed, we are assured that she is in the presence of our Lord and until we meet again, we will cherish her memory, her smile and her legacy of love and faith.
Left to remember and cherish her memory are her parents, Ken and Lennice Potter of the home; her favorite uncle, Larry Greer; her cousins, who were so special to her and brought her so much comfort during her last days- David and Chrissa Greer, Camryn and Cole Greer, Angie Greer Carter and husband Bryan Carter and children, Nathan, Seth and Joshua and Craig and Jenny Greer and their children. Many friends, co-workers and church family also survive.
Carol’s home going celebration will be conducted at 7:00 PM on Thursday, March 17, 2022 in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton with Pastor Mark Street officiating. Shirley Hughes will provide Carol’s eulogy. Friends and family are invited to meet with the family between the hours of 5:00 PM and 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel prior to the service on Thursday. Friends are also invited to pay their respects at the residence of Ken and Lennice at other times.
A graveside service to lay Carol to rest will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Friday, March 18, 2022 in the Happy Valley Memorial Park with Pastor Gene Fleenor officiating. Active pallbearers will be David Greer, Bryan Carter, Steve Maddux, Sam Crowder, Steve Foltz, Eric Reach, Jim Lyons and Ken Murphy. Honorary pallbearers will be Larry Greer, Craig Greer, Terri Reach and the Board of Directors of Elizabethton Federal Savings Bank, all past and present employees of Elizabethton Federal Savings Banks, David Kent Harrison, Sheriff Eddie Tester and Constable Kent Harris. Those wishing to attend the graveside services are asked to meet at Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton at 10:15 AM on Friday to go in procession to the cemetery.
A special thanks to everyone for the prayers, calls, cards, visits, food and every act of kindness given to Carol and our family during her illness. Also, to Patty Walsh for all she has done for Carol and our family-Patty has been a sister to Carol and a member of our family. Thank you also to the doctors and nurses Carol had seen during her long illness and a special thank you to Miranda Thomas and Angela at the Cancer Center and all of her chemo nurses who were so kind and helpful to her, as well as to Mikella Maine for her home visits with Carol.
Carol was a kind and loving daughter who will be greatly missed. Her wonderful light burnt out too soon but left a lasting impression on everyone that knew her.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations in Carol’s honor to the American Cancer Society, 861 Weisgarber Road, Knoxville, TN 37909.
