ERWIN - Carol P. Garland Dula, 62, of Erwin, passed away peacefully Saturday, August 8, 2020 at her home comforted by family and friends following a lengthy illness.
She was a native of Unicoi and the daughter of the late Stewart Bowman Garland and Betty Ann McCurry Garland.
Carol was a registered nurse and spent many years in practice at the Johnson City Medical Center. She received an AD degree in Nursing from East Tennessee State University but eventually had to retire under disability. She continued as a caregiver to her mother and helped others she knew who needed her help with her medical knowledge and caring heart. Carol loved her family and took joy from spending time with them at holidays and fun gatherings.
Carol was a member of Unicoi Baptist Church and loved to attend when able. She loved music and growing beautiful flowers and gardening. She loved Duke basketball and watching her son play baseball. Waffles, her beloved dog was a favorite companion, even up to her last hours.
Carol is preceded in death by her father, Stewart, a nephew, Brian Barron, and many aunts and uncles.
Those left to remember her include: her son, Garrison Dula; her mother, Betty Ann Garland; two sisters, Judith “Judy” Adams and Marijane Barron, and her husband Richard “Red”; four brothers, Rudy S. Garland, and his wife Celeste, Gene Garland, and his wife Annette, Dean Garland and Doug A. Garland, and his wife Cynthia Renee’; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins; a special friend and caregiver, Tiffany Butler; and dear close lifelong friends, Beverly Tinker and Georgia Freeman.
The family will have a private gathering with Reverend Garland James. She will be buried alongside her father at Roselawn Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, PO Box 863765, Orlando, FL 32886 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Dula family via www.morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Dula family. (423) 282-1521